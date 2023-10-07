Why Palestinian group Hamas launched attack on Israel?

Smoke rises from the Israeli side after Palestinian Hamas gunmen infiltrated areas of southern Israel, as seen from Gaza, October 7, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Israel and Hamas appear to be teetering on the edge of yet another conflict following a sudden assault on Saturday, which included airstrikes, naval operation, and ground actions instigated by the Palestinian Islamist group from the Gaza Strip. In response, Israel launched a heavy bombardment of the besieged coastal enclave.

Here is what we know so far as reported by Al Jazeera.

What happened and when?

Hamas has initiated 'Operation Al-Aqsa Deluge' against Israel in the most significant escalation since the 11-day conflict between Israel and Hamas in 2021.

Hamas claimed to have launched 5,000 rockets, and Israel confirmed that the group's fighters had breached its territory.

Daniel Hagari, a spokesperson for the Israeli army, said the group launched attacks from land, sea, and air.

The first round of rockets was unleashed at 6:30am local time (3:30 GMT).

The Israeli army announced the start of 'Operation Iron Swords' against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

These early-morning strikes occurred on Simchat Torah, a holiday marking the culmination of the weeklong Jewish festival known as Sukkot or the Feast of Tabernacles.

Where did the attacks take place?

The rockets were fired as far north as Tel Aviv. Hamas also sent fighters into southern Israel.

Israeli media said gunmen had opened fire on pedestrians in the town of Sderot, and footage circulating on social media appeared to show clashes in city streets as well as gunmen in jeeps roaming the countryside.

One report claimed Hamas fighters had taken control of multiple Israeli civilian population centres, where residents were begging for help from their government.

The Israeli army says dozens of fighter jets were carrying out attacks on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

Currently, the gun battles are taking place in and around the towns of Kfar Aza, Sderot, Sufa, Nahal Oz, Magen, Be'eri, and the Re'im military base, the Times of Israel reported.

Why did Hamas attack Israel?

Hamas spokesperson Khaled Qadomi has told Al Jazeera that the group's military operation is in response to all the atrocities the Palestinians have faced over the decades.

"We want the international community to stop atrocities in Gaza, against Palestinian people, our holy sites like Al-Aqsa. All these things are the reason behind starting this battle," Qadomi said.

"This is the day of the greatest battle to end the last occupation on earth," Mohammed Deif, the Hamas military commander said, adding that 5,000 rockets were launched.

"Everyone who has a gun should take it out. The time has come," Deif said, according to media reports.

Hamas called on "the resistance fighters in the West Bank" as well as "our Arab and Islamic nations" to join the battle, in a statement posted on Telegram.

What is the Israeli government saying?

The Israeli army warned Israelis who live near Gaza to stay in their homes or head to shelters.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his country is in a war it "will win".

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel "will win this war."

He said Hamas had made a "grave mistake this morning and launched a war against the State of Israel."

Endgame

Israel and Egypt authorities maintain strict control over Gaza's border, aimed at preventing Hamas from acquiring weapons. As a result, Gaza has experienced a severe humanitarian crisis, leaving many people struggling to access fundamental necessities, including food and water.

Residents of Gaza and the West Bank claim that Israeli actions, including the blockade of Gaza, the construction of the West Bank barrier, and the demolition of Palestinian homes, have caused them to endure considerable suffering.

In contrast, Israel maintains that its actions are solely defensive responses to Palestinian violence. They point to Hamas' launching of thousands of rockets into Israeli territory and numerous attacks by Palestinian fighters targeting Israeli civilians as reasons for their actions.