Ukrainian delegation arrived for talks with Russia in Belarus, focus on humanitarian corridors

Reuters
03 March, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 08:06 pm

Ukrainian delegation arrived for talks with Russia in Belarus, focus on humanitarian corridors

Earlier, Belarusian state news agency Belta quoted chief Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky as saying the second round of talks would start in Belarus at 1200 GMT

Russian and Ukrainian flags are seen on a table before the talks between officials of the two countries in the Gomel region, Belarus February 28, 2022. Sergei Kholodilin/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS
Russian and Ukrainian flags are seen on a table before the talks between officials of the two countries in the Gomel region, Belarus February 28, 2022. Sergei Kholodilin/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

Talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations will begin in Belarus at about 1400 GMT and Kyiv plans to discuss setting up humanitarian corridors before moving on to other issues, Ukrainian negotiator Davyd Arakhamia said on Facebook.

The Ukrainian delegation of negotiators has arrived by helicopter for talks with the Russian side in Belarus, Russian state news agency TASS said on Thursday, citing its reporter on the ground.

Russia's negotiating position - according to the country's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov - is that:

  • Ukraine must "demilitarise" and "deNazify"
  • Crimea - Ukraine's southern peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014 - is recognised by Kyiv as part of Russia
  • Two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine - self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic - are formally recognised

Earlier, Belarusian state news agency Belta quoted chief Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky as saying the second round of talks would start in Belarus at 1200 GMT.

