Ukraine demands new Russia sanctions over 'massacre'

World+Biz

Reuters
03 April, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 07:18 pm

Related News

Ukraine demands new Russia sanctions over 'massacre'

Reuters
03 April, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 07:18 pm
Squashed civilian cars are seen on a street, as Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Bucha, in Kyiv region, Ukraine April 1, 2022. REUTERS
Squashed civilian cars are seen on a street, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Bucha, in Kyiv region, Ukraine April 1, 2022. REUTERS

Ukraine's foreign minister called on the G7 on Sunday to impose "devastating" new sanctions on Moscow and accused Russia of carrying out a deliberate "massacre" in the town of Bucha outside Kyiv.

Ukraine said on Saturday its forces had retaken all areas around Kyiv and the mayor in Bucha, a liberated town 37 km (23 miles) northwest of the capital, said that 300 residents had been killed by the Russian army.

"We are still gathering and looking for bodies, but the number has already gone into the hundreds," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, according to his ministry.

"Dead bodies lie on the streets. They killed civilians while staying there and when they were leaving these villages and towns," Kuleba said.

Russia has so far not commented publicly on the allegations. Moscow has previously denied Ukrainian allegations that it has targeted civilians or carried out possible war crimes.

Kuleba called on the International Criminal Court to visit Bucha and other towns around Kyiv as soon as possible to gather evidence.

"I urge the International Criminal Court and international organisations to send their missions to Bucha and other liberated towns and villages of the Kyiv region, in cooperation with Ukrainian law enforcement agencies, to thoroughly collect all evidence of Russian war crimes," the ministry quoted him as saying.

"If I used to say that I will make every effort to bring the perpetrators to justice, now I am convinced that this is a matter of my life, which I will do until my last breath, until they are all held accountable," he said.

Ukraine crisis / Sanction on Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed. Illustration: TBS

‘There is no need for businessmen to own or run the banks’

6h | Panorama
Curved facades were introduced in every corner of the branch to intensify the feminine aura. Photo: Courtesy

Persona Redefined: A 25th anniversary gift to its customers

9h | Mode
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

9h | Panorama
The collection of Uran keeps the rich traditions of Bangalee clothing heritage alive. Photos: Courtesy

Studio Uran: Ethical, environmental and eclectic fashion

8h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Tesla phone model Pi

Tesla phone model Pi

44m | Videos
Pakistan parliament dissolved

Pakistan parliament dissolved

1h | Videos
Commercial aquarium fish farming in Bangladesh

Commercial aquarium fish farming in Bangladesh

1h | Videos
Festival of Bangladeshi arts and crafts at Gulshan

Festival of Bangladeshi arts and crafts at Gulshan

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

2
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

3
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

4
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

5
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

6
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers