Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

World+Biz

Reuters
24 February, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 01:04 pm

Related News

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

 Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast on Thursday, officials and media said

Reuters
24 February, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 01:04 pm
General view of Kyiv after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, February 24, 2022. Photo: Reuters
General view of Kyiv after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, February 24, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now:

HEADLINES

* Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a "special military operation" against Ukraine early on Thursday to eliminate what he called a serious threat.

* Putin says his aim is to demilitarise and 'denazify' Ukraine.

* Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast on Thursday, officials and media said.

* Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's Donetsk have launched large-scale strikes against Ukrainian forces along the line of contact, Russia's Interfax news agency cited a separatist spokesman as saying on Thursday.

* Ukraine Defence Minister says the enemy began intense shelling of Ukrainian units in the east, military control centres and airfields.

* US President Joe Biden condemned unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military in a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

QUOTES

"I have decided to conduct a special military operation," said Putin.

"Its goal is to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide... for the last eight years. And for this we will strive for the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.

"And to bring to court those who committed numerous bloody crimes against civilians, including against citizens of the Russian Federation."

COMING EVENTS

* US President Joe Biden will meet with his counterparts from the Group of Seven allies early Thursday to map out more severe measures against Russia after President Vladimir Putin launched what Biden called "a premeditated war" against Ukraine.

* European Union leaders will discuss a further sanctions package on Russia at an emergency meeting later on Thursday, the EU said in a statement.

* NATO ambassadors to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday

Top News

Russia / Ukraine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How to get hired if you are an older worker

How to get hired if you are an older worker

1h | Pursuit
Baby zebras at the National Zoo. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

‘The Gazipur Safari Park’s operation should be stopped for the time being’ 

2h | Panorama
Visitors can stay as long as they want at the Naveed’s Comedy Club without any obligation to order food or beverages. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Naveed’s Comedy Club: Where deadlines meet punchlines

3h | Panorama
10 best engineering and technology universities in the world

10 best engineering and technology universities in the world

3h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

4h | Videos
Imran wants TV debate with Modi

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

21h | Videos
United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

21h | Videos
Trump's social media app goes live

Trump's social media app goes live

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

3
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused