UK says Russian commanders will be held to account for war crimes

Reuters
10 March, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 01:47 pm

Britain&#039;s Minister of the Armed Forces James Heappey attends a memorial service at the Camp Bastion Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, Britain, 7 October 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Britain's Minister of the Armed Forces James Heappey attends a memorial service at the Camp Bastion Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, Britain, 7 October 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Russian military commanders as well as people at the very top of the Russian government will be held to account for any war crimes in Ukraine, Britain's armed forces minister said on Thursday.

"Russian commanders need to remember that war crimes are not just committed by those at the very top of the Russian government," James Heappey told Sky News.

"They are committed all the way down the chain of command by all who are involved and these atrocities are being watched, they're being catalogued and people will be held to account."

