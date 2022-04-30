Turkey, Saudi to revive great economic potential, Erdogan says

World+Biz

Reuters
30 April, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2022, 07:14 pm

Related News

Turkey, Saudi to revive great economic potential, Erdogan says

Reuters
30 April, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2022, 07:14 pm
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters during a ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, November 5, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters during a ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, November 5, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Turkey and Saudi Arabia have a common will to "reactivate a great economic potential" between the two countries, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday, after his first trip to the kingdom since 2017.

Speaking to reporters on a flight back from Saudi Arabia, where he sought to mend frayed ties, Erdogan said the sides were determined to accelerate efforts for the common interests and stability of the region, Turkish media reported.

The media readout did not mention a possible currency swap line nor specifics of any other planned investments that could help relieve Turkey's economic strains.

"We agreed with Saudi Arabia to reactivate a great economic potential through organisations that will bring our investors together," Erdogan said.

On his two-day visit, Erdogan met Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and discussed various international, regional and bilateral issues.

"We announced that we, as Turkey, would support them in their bid to host EXPO 2030 in Riyadh," he added.

Erdogan's visit marks the culmination of a months-long rapprochement drive that included dropping a trial over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in 2018. Erdogan's office said the Saudi king invited him.

Analysts and officials say Saudi funding could help Turkey alleviate its economic woes, including soaring inflation, ahead of tough elections for the president next year. They said a swap line could help boost depleted Turkish reserves.

Relations soured after Khashoggi was killed and dismembered by a Saudi hit squad at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul in 2018. At the time, Erdogan accused the "highest levels" of the Saudi government of giving the orders, but Ankara has since softened its tone.

"I believe my visit will herald a new era in the ties between our two countries. We have demonstrated our common will to enhance ties," he said.

Erdogan reiterated "the need for a new era in foreign policy" and said this was a process of making friends and not enemies with countries with whom "we share the same beliefs and thoughts."

Turkey has also been working to mend long-strained ties with Israel and Ankara's top diplomat is due to visit there in May.

Erdogan said a similar policy may be adopted towards Egypt and current low-level dialogue can be escalated.

"We already have relations at a low level, such as between our intelligence services. Relations between our business people continue, too. Positive results indicate that these steps can be taken at a higher level," Erdogan said of Egypt.

Turkey, Saudi / Turkey-Saudi Arabia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Common Iora singing. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Common Iora nesting: Wary of House Crows, not of humans

9h | Panorama
Dubai. Photo: Collected

4 tour packages for the holiday season

8h | Explorer
Tabaq coffee has launched their sixth outlet in Dhanmondi. Photo: Courtesy

Tabaq Coffee opens new outlet in Dhanmondi

8h | Food
Though the highways are being widened, the quality of the journey deteriorates as the day passes. Photo: Collected

'More lanes will not solve the problem, we need to improve the operational condition of highways'

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Things to Know about Elon Musk

Things to Know about Elon Musk

6h | Videos
Spotlight with Sharier

Spotlight with Sharier

23h | Videos
Joya Ahsan shares her funny experiences

Joya Ahsan shares her funny experiences

23h | Videos
Does Ukraine-Russia war threaten global military balance?

Does Ukraine-Russia war threaten global military balance?

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

5
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

6
You can insure yourself at banks from this year
Economy

You can insure yourself at banks from this year