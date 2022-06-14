Today is World Blood Donor Day. Why it's important

World blood donor day is observed every year on June 14 with an aim to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products for transfusion, as per the World Health Organization (WHO).

The day also highlights the critical contribution that voluntary and unpaid blood donors make to the health systems to save lives.

The day is observed in order to support and provide an opportunity to health authorities to provide adequate resources to increase the collection of blood from voluntary, unpaid blood donors, as well as to manage access to blood and transfusion.

It also supports "national blood transfusion services, blood donor organizations and other non-governmental organizations in strengthening and expanding their voluntary blood donor programmes by reinforcing national and local campaigns," said the WHO.

According to the global health body, blood and blood products are essential resources for effective management of women suffering from bleeding associated with pregnancy and childbirth, children suffering from severe anaemia, patients with blood and bone marrow disorders, inherited disorders of haemoglobin, immune-deficiency conditions, victims of trauma, emergencies, disasters, accidents, among others.

Every day, several lives are saved by transfusion performed with safe blood and blood products. Reportedly, while the need for blood is universal, access to it is not. Blood shortages are particularly acute in low- and middle-income countries, as per WHO.

World Blood Donor Day 2022 theme:

The slogan and theme for the 2022 World Blood Donor Day theme is 'Donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives'. The day is focused on drawing attention to the roles that voluntary blood donations play in saving lives and enhancing solidarity within communities.

Mexico will host the day through its National Blood Centre and the global event will be held in the city on June 14.

The 2022 World Blood Donor Day campaign:

According to the WHO, there are four specific objectives for this year's campaign - thank blood donors in the world and create wider public awareness of the need for regular, unpaid blood donation; highlight the need for committed, year-round blood donation, to maintain adequate supplies and achieve universal and timely access to safe blood transfusion; recognize and promote the values of voluntary unpaid blood donation in enhancing community solidarity and social cohesion; and raise awareness of the need for increased investment from governments to build a sustainable and resilient national blood system and increase collection from voluntary non-remunerated blood donors.