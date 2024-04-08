This time Boeings engine cover falls off during takeoff

TBS Report
08 April, 2024, 08:45 am
Last modified: 08 April, 2024, 08:54 am

This time Boeings engine cover falls off during takeoff

The Southwest Airlines flight returned safely to Denver International airport at about 08:15 local time (15:15 GMT) after originally departing to Houston.

TBS Report
08 April, 2024, 08:45 am
Last modified: 08 April, 2024, 08:54 am
Southwest Airlines. Photo: Getty Images
Southwest Airlines. Photo: Getty Images

Boeing's woes continue in another incident where an engine cover (known as a cowling) on a Boeing 737-800 fell off during take off, damaging part of the wing.

This latest incident has prompted regulators in the US to investigate, says the BBC. 

The Southwest Airlines flight returned safely to Denver International airport at about 08:15 local time (15:15 GMT) after originally departing to Houston.

The aircraft had 135 passengers and six crew members on board and rose to about 10,300 feet (3,140m) before landing.

The incident comes amid manufacturing and safety concerns at Boeing.

Southwest Airlines said its maintenance teams would review the Boeing 737-800 after its cowling, which covers the plane's engine, fell off. The airline confirmed it was responsible for maintenance of such parts.

"We apologise for the inconvenience of their delay, but place our highest priority on ultimate safety for our customers and employees," a statement said.

The plane was manufactured in 2015 according to regulator Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) records, and the 737-800 is an earlier generation of the 737 from the latest Max model.

