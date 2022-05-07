Third Point's Loeb praises Shell moves, sticks by calls for breakup

World+Biz

Reuters
07 May, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2022, 09:39 pm

Related News

Third Point's Loeb praises Shell moves, sticks by calls for breakup

Reuters
07 May, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2022, 09:39 pm
The logo of Royal Dutch Shell is seen at a petrol station in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium, 30 January, 2019/ Reuters
The logo of Royal Dutch Shell is seen at a petrol station in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium, 30 January, 2019/ Reuters

Activist investor Daniel Loeb, who wants Royal Dutch Shell Plc to break apart, applauded the energy giant's decision to move its headquarters even as he sticks to views that a different corporate structure would make it more successful.

Loeb, who said in October that his hedge fund Third Point LLC had taken a $750 million stake in the company, told his own investors on Friday that he has added to his Shell stake and has held discussions with management, board members and other shareholders.

The letter, which was seen by Reuters on Saturday, called the discussions "constructive" and said that the company's stock price is currently cheap but sees gains ahead with "proper management."

Loeb is holding firm to his view that the company could be more successful with a different corporate structure. However, he also supported Shell's decision to move its headquarters from the Netherlands to the UK and to create a single shareholder class.

"This move allows greater flexibility to modify its portfolio (either through asset sales or spin-offs) and allows for a more efficient return of capital, specifically via share repurchases," the letter said.

In October, Loeb said publicly for the first time that Shell would benefit from splitting its liquefied natural gas, renewables and marketing business into a separate company, dividing it from its legacy energy business. He wrote that many shareholders share this view.

Loeb's letter also said current geopolitical events underscore the strategic importance of reliable energy supplies, especially in Europe. "Shell's LNG (liquid natural gas) business, the largest in the world outside of Qatar, will play a critical role in ensuring energy security for Europe," the letter said.

This is the first time Loeb has updated his clients on the Shell investment since first announcing it.

More generally Loeb said his firm has made additional investments in energy stocks and other stocks that will benefit during a period of higher inflation, supply shortages and shift toward more renewable sources of energy.

Third Point Partners' Fund lost 11.5% during the first quarter but the letter said the firm sidestepped more severe losses in April when its fund slipped 1% while the broader S&P 500 index dropped 8%.

Third Point exited some large equity positions and made a new investment in mining company Glencore as the company is set to benefit from the transition to renewable energy. He expects the company will be able to catch up to others mining companies with its new management team an improved ESG profile, and "very strong cash returns to shareholders, and government settlements."

shell / Shell corporations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A demonstrator holds up an abortion flag outside of the US Supreme Court as justices hear a major abortion case on the legality of a Republican-backed Louisiana law that imposes restrictions on abortion doctors, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, 4 March, 2020. Photo: Reuters

Potential Supreme Court abortion decision shows callous disregard for women's lives

7h | Panorama
Kingfisher on overhead cable. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

White-breasted Kingfisher: Keeping calm and cool in our claustrophobic capital

10h | Panorama
Bang for Buck: Hero Thriller 160R

Bang for Buck: Hero Thriller 160R

11h | Wheels
Team members of Strides Co: CTO Ariq Mansur (L-R), CEO Zahia Khondoker and COO Alavi Khondoker. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Strides Co: A platform that set out to meet demands for contemporary clothing

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How incidents like harassment of tourists can affect the tourism business

How incidents like harassment of tourists can affect the tourism business

17m | Videos
Demand for Bangladesh-made garments growing in global market

Demand for Bangladesh-made garments growing in global market

22m | Videos
Russia conducts nuclear weapons exercises in Baltic Sea

Russia conducts nuclear weapons exercises in Baltic Sea

32m | Videos
Alina campaigns for Russia in war against Ukraine, says EU

Alina campaigns for Russia in war against Ukraine, says EU

47m | Videos

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

2
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

4
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

5
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years