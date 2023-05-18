Thailand's Move Forward confident it can muster support to form government

World+Biz

Reuters
18 May, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 03:07 pm

Related News

Thailand's Move Forward confident it can muster support to form government

Reuters
18 May, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 03:07 pm
Move Forward Party leader, Pita Limjaroenrat speaks to the media following a meeting with coalition partners in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 May, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Move Forward Party leader, Pita Limjaroenrat speaks to the media following a meeting with coalition partners in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 May, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The leader of the progressive Move Forward Party that delivered a surprise victory in Thailand's election said on Thursday (18 May) he was confident he could muster additional support from rivals to back his alliance and form a stable government.

Move Forward, which won most seats after it capitalised on its groundswell of youth support, has an alliance of eight parties worth about 313 of the 500 lower house seats but no guarantees it can form a coalition government.

It may need to lobby some of its rivals and charm detractors in a conservative-leaning Senate with which the party has previously clashed over its liberal agenda.

"There is a committee and negotiation team in place to find out what I further need, the seats I need, so there is stability and no loss of balance in governing," Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat told a press conference.

He added: "My coalition is taking shape. And we have a very clear roadmap from today and until the day I become PM."

Pita and his partners say they have a mandate from the electorate to end nearly a decade of conservative, army-backed rule in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy.

The alliance overnight added two more members and three seats but it still appears short of the 376 votes needed from the 750-member bicameral legislature to vote for a prime minister to form a government.

Pita's big challenge is winning votes from the 250 members of the upper house Senate, a chamber that was appointed by a junta after a 2014 coup and has a record of siding with army-backed parties.

MISSION AHEAD
Those parties were thrashed in Sunday's election by Move Forward and the populist heavyweight Pheu Thai, but the prospect of a pro-military bloc forming a minority government - assuming they have the Senate's support - cannot be ruled out.

Move Forward won massive youth support with a lively campaign and sophisticated use of social media, but its anti-establishment stance on some issues, including over business monopolies, could complicate its bid to rule.

The US-educated Pita, 42, was dealt a blow late on Wednesday when the third-place finisher Bhumjaithai - a potential game-changer with its 70 seats - said it could not back any prime minister who supports amending or abolishing a law against insulting the powerful monarchy.

Move Forward campaigned on changing the lese-majeste law, under which at least 200 people have been charged in the past few years, many from a youth-led protest movement. The law prescribes jail terms of up to 15 years for each perceived offence, with some given sentences of several decades.

Asked about Bhumjaithai's declaration, Pita said: "That is their matter. The eight parties have a position and clarity."

It is far from certain that the new alliance would become Thailand's next government, despite a decisive opposition victory.

Move Forward in the coming days aims to thrash out an agreement with the other seven parties that will include finding common ground on some complex issues. Arguably the most thorny is the taboo issue of lese-majeste.

Pita also brushed off a pending case filed with the election commission seeking to disqualify him over shares he allegedly holds in a media company, which could be a violation of rules.

"I'm not worried ... I understand there are many dimensions in politics," he said. "As a public figure, I can accept the investigation."

Thailand Election / Pita Limjaroenrat / coalition

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Meta Moina: An NFT gallery for Bangladeshi digital artwork

Meta Moina: An NFT gallery for Bangladeshi digital artwork

1h | Panorama
Awut Deng Acuil. Illustration: TBS

When we invest in girls' education, we invest in a nation: S Sudan education minister

2h | Panorama
A stunning view of the Tasmanian landscape. Photo: Tareq Onu

Tasmania: A world of breathtaking beauty and rare animals

5h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

AI might meet its match in Dhaka South's traffic

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

58m | TBS World
Pending registration, newly developed varieties of bamboo

Pending registration, newly developed varieties of bamboo

43m | TBS Stories
Aftab's dream is to build an advanced cricket bat manufacturing factory

Aftab's dream is to build an advanced cricket bat manufacturing factory

2h | TBS Stories
Why Erdogan’s fate matters to Biden?

Why Erdogan’s fate matters to Biden?

20h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

3
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

4
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May