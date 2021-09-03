Taliban and Afghan flags side by side at 'unity' cricket match in Kabul

Spectators wave Afghanistan's and Taliban flags while watching a T-20 match in Kabul on Friday. Photo: Collected

Afghans enjoyed a T-20 cricket match in Kabul Friday, with Taliban and Afghan flags waving side by side what experts said was a rare show of national unity.

It was the first match since the Taliban's Kabul takeover on August 15, which was played by many members of the national team of Afghanistan, reports Dawn.

The trial match between Peace Defenders and Peace Heroes left organisers of sports and cultural events wondering what is now acceptable under the Islamists' rule.

The Afghan national cricket team held the unity match on the eve of the Twenty20 World Cup to be played in UAE and Oman from October 17.

"It is great to be here and watch cricket," a Taliban commander named Hamza told AFP at the stadium in Kabul, an American M-16 rifle slung over his shoulder.

He was in charge of a contingent of Taliban fighters keeping guard among the crowd — some watching the game more intently than the spectators.

"I am a player myself," said Hamza. "An all-rounder."

The return of the Taliban has sparked widespread fear in Afghanistan and in the international community, reviving memories of their first stint in power from 1996 to 2001.

That regime banned most forms of entertainment — including many sports — and stadiums doubled as public execution venues.

Sports the Taliban did allow were strictly controlled and were only for men to play or watch.

Certainly there were no women among the crowd of around 4,000 on Friday, but there was plenty of enthusiasm as the teams played a Twenty20 match — the shortest version of the game — scheduled to finish in time for Friday prayers, the most important of the week.