Sweden announces support for joining Nato, says it is not a move against Russia

World+Biz

TBS Report
15 May, 2022, 11:20 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 11:26 am

Related News

Sweden announces support for joining Nato, says it is not a move against Russia

Andersson confirms her party hopes to synchronise Sweden's membership application with Finland's as much as possible

TBS Report
15 May, 2022, 11:20 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 11:26 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has said her country's decision to apply for Nato membership is not a move against Russia.

The Swedish premier said the decision is something that is best for Sweden, reports BBC.

She previously said the decision to join the alliance would help Sweden achieve more security and contribute to more security.

Andersson confirms her party hopes to synchronise Sweden's membership application with Finland's as much as possible.

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously described Finland's intention to join Nato as a mistake.

Andersson said she will go to parliament Monday aiming to secure support for an application to join Nato.

She also says there's a good chance Turkey's reported doubts about Finland and Sweden's potential membership can be solved.
 

Top News

Sweden / NATO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wazeenah: Turning furniture into a canvas

Wazeenah: Turning furniture into a canvas

12m | Brands
Shubhash and others like him found employment at a matka factory, located in Mymensingh district’s Haluaghat upazila. Photo: Mumit M

How matkas were saved from extinction thanks to the dried fish industry

1h | Panorama
Musk has used his Twitter bid to secure more attention for all of the things he doesn’t like about it. Photo: Reuters

Elon Musk shows some buyer’s remorse with Twitter

21h | Panorama
If styled right, maternity outfits can give you the utmost comfort without compromising the look. Photos: Courtesy

Pregnancy fashion wear: Style in comfort

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How can you become proficient as a new team leader?

1h | Videos
Future of newborn baby genome sequencing: Good or Bad?

Future of newborn baby genome sequencing: Good or Bad?

2h | Videos
What Europe-based Fair Wear says about fair price of Bangladeshi cloth

What Europe-based Fair Wear says about fair price of Bangladeshi cloth

15h | Videos
Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

2
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

3
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

4
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

5
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

6
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists