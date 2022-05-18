Sweden and Finland submit formal applications to join NATO

Reuters
18 May, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 01:18 pm

Sweden and Finland submit formal applications to join NATO

Reuters
18 May, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 01:18 pm
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg attends a ceremony to mark Sweden&#039;s and Finland&#039;s application for membership in Brussels, Belgium, May 18, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg attends a ceremony to mark Sweden's and Finland's application for membership in Brussels, Belgium, May 18, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

Finland and Sweden formally applied to join the NATO alliance today at allied headquarters, a decision spurred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and setting in motion an accession process that is expected to take only a few weeks.

The Swedish and Finnish ambassadors formally submitted their countries' NATO applications to Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in an online video ceremony on Wednesday in Brussels.

Accepting the applications at NATO Headquarters, Stoltenberg said the move was a "historic step" in a "critical moment" for European security.

"This is a historic moment, which we must seize," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said at a short ceremony in which the Swedish and Finnish ambassadors to the alliance handed over their application letters, each in a white folder embossed with their national flag.

"I warmly welcome requests by Finland and Sweden to join NATO. You are our closest partners, and your membership in NATO will increase our shared security," Stoltenberg said. The alliance considers that the accession of Finland and Sweden would hugely strengthen it in the Baltic Sea.

Finland&#039;s Ambassador to NATO Klaus Korhonen, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Sweden&#039;s Ambassador to NATO Axel Wernhoff attend a ceremony to mark Sweden&#039;s and Finland&#039;s application for membership in Brussels, Belgium, May 18, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool
Finland's Ambassador to NATO Klaus Korhonen, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Sweden's Ambassador to NATO Axel Wernhoff attend a ceremony to mark Sweden's and Finland's application for membership in Brussels, Belgium, May 18, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

Ratification of all 30 allied parliaments could take up to a year, diplomats say.

Turkey has surprised its allies in recent days by saying it had reservations about Finnish and Swedish membership. Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that he thought the issues could be resolved.

"We are determined to work through all issues and reach rapid conclusions," Stoltenberg said, noting strong support from all other allies.

Sweden and Finland were both neutral throughout the Cold War, and their decision to join NATO is one of the most significant changes in Europe's security architecture for decades, reflecting a sweeping shift in public opinion in the Nordic region since Russia's February 24 invasion.

