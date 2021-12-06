Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 years in jail

Aaung San Suu Kyi, the ousted Myanmar leader, has been sentenced to four years of jail.

Sha has been charged of incitement and breaking a natural disaster law, reports BBC.

She has 11 charges laid against her and could face more than a hundred years in prison if found guilty of all.

Ms Suu Kyi, 76, was leading an elected civilian government before being ousted by a military coup in February.

The verdict came 10 months after the military overthrew her elected government and arrested its leadership.

The junta has tightly controlled information about the behind-closed-doors trial and has imposed a gag order on Suu Kyi's legal team.

Supporters of Suu Kyi, 76, say the cases are baseless and designed to end her political career and tie her up in legal proceedings while the military consolidates power.

The junta says Suu Kyi is being given due process by an independent court led by a judge appointed by her own administration.

The following is a summary of cases against her, based on information available to Reuters. Suu Kyi, 76, has denied all charges.

- Intent to incite, after her party sent a letter in February to international organisations asking them not to recognise the military government (Penal Code, Article 505[b]). 1 case, maximum 2 years in prison.

- Breaches of coronavirus regulations during her party's election campaigning in September 2020 (Natural Disaster Management Law, Article 25). 2 cases, maximum 3 years in prison for each.

- Possession in February of unlicensed walkie-talkies and a set of signal jammers (Export and Import Law, Article 8). 1 case, maximum 3 years in prison. (Telecommunications Law, Article 67). 1 case, maximum 1 year in prison.

- Obtaining, collecting, recording, or publishing or communicating secret information that could be useful to an enemy (Official Secrets Act). 1 case, maximum 14 years in prison.

- Prosecution for "electoral fraud and lawless actions" (status unclear)

- Violations of the anti-corruption law (Sections 55, 63). 6 cases, maximum 15 years in prison for each.

Allegations include:

* Misusing funds from the Daw Khin Kyi Foundation Suu Kyi chaired, to build a home

* Leasing government-owned land at a discounted rate

* Accepting bribes totalling $600,000 and 11.4 kg worth of gold bars

* Misuse of state funds for renting, buying a helicopter