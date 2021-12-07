Suspect arrested in Jamal Khashoggi murder

FILE PHOTO: The Committee to Protect Journalists and other press freedom activists hold a candlelight vigil in front of the Saudi Embassy to mark the anniversary of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul, Wednesday evening in Washington, US, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger.

A Saudi man suspected of involvement in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been arrested in France.

Khaled Aedh Al-Otaibi was arrested at Charles-de-Gaulle airport on Tuesday, reports the BBC citing French radio RTL.

He is one of 26 Saudis wanted by Turkey over the journalist's killing.

The 33-year-old former Saudi royal guard was travelling under his own name and placed in judicial detention.

Khashoggi, a prominent critic of the government in Riyadh, was murdered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

Saudi Arabia said the former Washington Post journalist had been killed in a "rogue operation" by a team of agents sent to persuade him to return to the kingdom.

But Turkish officials said the agents acted on orders from the highest levels of the Saudi government.