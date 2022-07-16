Saudi prince told Biden that US has made mistakes too

Middle East

Reuters
16 July, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 04:41 pm

Related News

Saudi prince told Biden that US has made mistakes too

Reuters
16 July, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 04:41 pm
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and U.S. President Joe Biden meet at Al Salman Palace upon his arrival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, July 15, 2022. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and U.S. President Joe Biden meet at Al Salman Palace upon his arrival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, July 15, 2022. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told US President Joe Biden that Saudi Arabia had acted to prevent mistakes like the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi but that the United States had made mistakes as well, including in Iraq, a Saudi official said.

The official, in a statement sent to Reuters about Friday's conversation between the two leaders, said the kingdom's de facto ruler said that trying to impose certain values by force on other countries could backfire.

Prince Mohammed also raised the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during an Israeli raid in the West Bank and mentioned Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq.

Top News / World+Biz

USA / USA-Saudi Arabia / Jamal Khashoggi / Mohammad bin Salman / Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

9 tips to keep humidity off your heels

5h | Health
TBS Illustration

The weight of work stress on mental health

7h | Health
Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

8h | Wheels
History on wheels: Vintage and restomodded cars of Bangladesh

History on wheels: Vintage and restomodded cars of Bangladesh

7h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Consumer interest ignored while adjusting daily commodity prices

Consumer interest ignored while adjusting daily commodity prices

6h | Videos
Will govt's plan to ban e-cigarettes be beneficial?

Will govt's plan to ban e-cigarettes be beneficial?

6h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Sale of Mymensingh’s ‘Monda’ on the rise

6h | Videos
46th anniversary of Amrit Theatre

46th anniversary of Amrit Theatre

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

4
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Court

Ctg court issues arrest warrant for City Group chairman

5
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

6
Logo of ACI and Dabur
Corporates

ACI terminating joint venture agreement with Dabur