Sputnik V's efficacy against Delta varies from 83-94%'

The Sputnik V Covid vaccine's efficacy against the Delta variant varies from 83-94%, depending on the calculation method, which is much higher than foreign-made vaccines, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Center, said Friday.

"According to the health ministry, Sputnik V's efficacy against the Delta variant of Covid-19 ranges from 83-94%, depending on the indices used and the calculation method. At the same time, Pfizer's and Moderna's efficacy, according to the US and Israeli universities, varied from slightly more than 40-52%," he said.

The epidemiological situation after the emergence of the Delta variant "has zeroed out the vaccine market," according to Gintsburg.

He added that billions of people across the globe who have been inoculated with foreign vaccines would need revaccination to raise their antibody levels.

Gintsburg also said 70-75% of the country's population needed to be immunised to make any respiratory infection, including the Covid-19 infection, vaccine-preventable. "Nevertheless, it is necessary to monitor newly emerging variants to be sure that the existing vaccines are efficient against them."