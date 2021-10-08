WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

Reuters
08 October, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2021, 08:47 pm

Photo: Collected
A World Health Organization spokesperson said on Friday that the health agency was "near" to resolving issues on Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, without giving a date for a potential emergency use listing.

"We are slowly solving most of the issues ...," Fadela Chaib said at a Geneva briefing.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said last week that all barriers to register the vaccine with the WHO had been cleared and only some paperwork remained to be completed. 

