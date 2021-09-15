Tata Sons chairman rules out leadership revamp

South Asia

Reuters
15 September, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 08:08 pm

Related News

Tata Sons chairman rules out leadership revamp

The holding firm of the Indian conglomerate was considering adding a chief executive role amid a revamp of its leadership structure, a Bloomberg report had said on Tuesday

Reuters
15 September, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 08:08 pm
N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, speaks at the unveiling of Tata Motors HBX compact SUV at the India Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida, India, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, speaks at the unveiling of Tata Motors HBX compact SUV at the India Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida, India, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

India's Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Wednesday that no leadership changes were on the anvil, refuting media reports.

The holding firm of the Indian conglomerate was considering adding a chief executive role amid a revamp of its leadership structure, a Bloomberg report had said on Tuesday.

Top News / World+Biz

Tata Sons

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

14h | Videos
Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

15h | Videos
Burger King Bangladesh: KING of fried chicken

Burger King Bangladesh: KING of fried chicken

15h | Videos
World Robot conference kicks off in China

World Robot conference kicks off in China

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

2
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

3
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

4
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
RMG'S Back-To-Back LC Facility
RMG

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers