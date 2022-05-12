Tata Sons appoints new CEO, Managing Director of Air India

Tata Sons has appointed Campbell Wilson, as the Chief Executive Officer and the Managing Director of Air India.

In a statement, Tata Sons said the Air India board has approved the appointment of Mr Wilson, subject to requisite regulatory approvals, reports NDTV.

"Mr Wilson, 50, has 26 years of aviation industry expertise across both full service and low-cost Airlines," the statement read.

Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran said, "Mr Wilson is an industry veteran having worked in key global markets cutting across multiple functions. Further, Air India would benefit from his added experience of having built an airline brand in Asia."

Mr Wilson was the founding CEO of Scoot in 2011 and led it until 2016.

"He then served as the Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing of SIA, where he oversaw pricing, distribution, e-commerce, merchandising, brand and marketing, global sales and the airline's overseas offices, before returning for a second stint as the CEO of Scoot in April 2020," the statement said.

Mr Wilson, on his appointment, said, "It is honour to be selected to lead the iconic Air India and be a part of the highly respected Tata Group. Air India is at the cusp of an exciting journey to become one of the best airlines in the world, offering world-class products and services with a distinct customer experience that reflects Indian warmth and hospitality. I am excited to join Air India and Tata colleagues in the mission of realising that ambition."