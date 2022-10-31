Rescue ops continue overnight as Gujarat bridge collapse kills over 140

31 October, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 11:14 am

Rescue ops continue overnight as Gujarat bridge collapse kills over 140

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

At least 141 people are reported to be dead after what was called the "hanging bridge" collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi on Sunday evening, sending shockwaves across the country.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Monday morning said that at least 132 deaths have been reported so far. "Everyone worked all through the night. Navy, NDRF, Air Force and Army reached quickly. More than 200 persons have worked the entire night (for search and rescue operations)," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Rescue teams - including armed forces personnel and those from the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) - were rushed to the site soon after the incident and operations continued overnight.

Over 150 people, according to news agency ANI, have been rescued so far.

The bridge reopened just last week but it's not clear if it had a clearance certificate. It was overcrowded at the time of the accident.

Centre will spare no effort in relief ops: PM Modi on Gujarat bridge collapse

According to officials and people present at the site, there was a huge rush of people for a weekend at what has become a popular tourist attraction.

The pedestrian bridge was opened on October 26 – observed as the Gujarati New Year – after being shut for nearly six months while a private contractor Oreva Group carried out repair works.

"The bridge was given to Oreva company for operation and maintenance for 15 years. In March this year, it was closed for the public for renovation. It reopened on Gujarati new year celebrated on October 26," Morbi chief security officer Sandeep Singh Jhala told media, HT reported. "We have no idea whether the fitness certificate was issued to the company for opening the bridge or not."

Videos taken shortly after the incident showed many clinging on to a dangling section of the 756-feet-long bridge, which appeared to have snapped close to its centre at roughly 6.40pm.

Recalling the moments when the accident happened, eyewitnesses said the bridge came crashing down within seconds. Hundreds had gathered on the bridge at the time of the accident.

A probe has been initiated into the incident, officials said late on Sunday.

A first information report (FIR) was filed under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (intentional act causing death) and 114 (abettor present when offence committed), against whoever is found responsible, Sanghavi had earlier said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reached the accident site on Sunday night, took stock of the situation and held a review meeting. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is concerned about the Morbi tragedy. He is in constant touch with me and is getting immediate details about the rescue and relief operations and the treatment of the injured," the Chief Minister said in a late-night tweet. Visuals - posted by his office - showed him holding discussions with officials and surveying the area.

PM Modi had reached his home state earlier on Sunday to lay the foundation stone of Tata-Airbus aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara. Condoling the deaths, he sought urgent mobilisation of rescue teams after the incident and announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh for families of those who died.

"Prime Minister's Office has extended massive support to carry out the rescue operation. SDRF and Police are already at the site. Cases under section 304, 308 and 114 of IPC have been registered on the management team of the bridge," Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

