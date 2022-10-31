India's deadliest accidents in the last decade

South Asia

Reuters
31 October, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 12:05 pm

A boy&#039;s face is seen through the Indian national flag during Independence day celebrations in Mumbai, India, August 15, 2018/ Reuters
A boy's face is seen through the Indian national flag during Independence day celebrations in Mumbai, India, August 15, 2018/ Reuters

More than 140 people were killed in western India's Gujarat state on Sunday evening when a pedestrian bridge over a river collapsed, plunging them into the waters below.

Here are details of some of the worst accidents in India over the last decade:

April 2012: At least 103 people drowned after an overloaded ferry carrying about 300 people sank at night in the Brahmaputra river in eastern Assam state

Feb 2013: A stampede at a railway station in northern India killed at least 36 Hindu pilgrims during the busiest day of the Kumbh Mela, the world's largest religious festival at which some 30 million had gathered

April 2013: Some 72 people were killed after an illegal and half-constructed building in western India's Thane, near the financial capital Mumbai, collapsed

Oct 2013: Devotees crossing a long, concrete bridge towards a temple in the central state of Madhya Pradesh panicked when some railings broke, triggering a stampede that killed 115 people

July 2014: An 11-storey building under construction in southern Tamil Nadu state came down following heavy rains, leaving at least 47 people dead.

Sept 2015: Illegally stored explosives that were accidentally detonated in the centre of a town in central Madhya Pradesh state killed at least 88 people

April 2016: A fire and explosions during a fireworks display killed 100 people and injured more than 380 at a temple in the southern state of Kerala

Nov 2016: Some 146 people were killed and more than 200 injured when an express train derailed in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

Jan 2017: At least 41 people were killed after several coaches of a passenger train went off the rails in southern Andhra Pradesh state.

Nov 2017: An explosion of hot gas at a boiler at a power plant in northern Uttar Pradesh state operated by state-run NTPC Ltd killed 45 workers.

Oct 2018: A commuter train ran through a crowd gathered on the tracks for a festival in northern India's Amritsar city, killing at least 59 people and injuring 57.

June 2019: At least 44 people were killed and 35 injured when a bus plunged off a road in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh

December 2019: Forty-three people died in New Delhi when a blaze engulfed a four-storey building in a residential part of the capital where more than 100 workers were sleeping.

Feb 2021: Some 50 people were killed in central Madhya Pradesh state when a bus fell off a bridge into a canal and then sank into the water

