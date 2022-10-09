No role for third parties in Kashmir, India reiterates

South Asia

Hindustan Times
09 October, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2022, 12:57 pm

Related News

No role for third parties in Kashmir, India reiterates

Hindustan Times
09 October, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2022, 12:57 pm
External affairs minister S Jaishankar (PTI PHOTO.)
External affairs minister S Jaishankar (PTI PHOTO.)

India on Saturday rejected a call by the foreign ministers of Pakistan and Germany for involving the United Nations to resolve the Kashmir issue and said the focus should instead be on tackling Pakistan-based terrorists that have targeted Jammu and Kashmir for long.

The external affairs ministry was responding to remarks by Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock at a joint news conference in Berlin on Friday. While Baerbock noted "positive signals" such as cooperation between Pakistan and India to supply food to Afghanistan, both foreign ministers spoke of the UN's role in resolving the Kashmir issue.

The Indian side's response also pushed back against Baerbock's contention that Germany "has a role and responsibility with regard to the situation of Kashmir". India has maintained that Kashmir is a bilateral issue with Pakistan, and there is no role for any third party.

"All serious and conscientious members of the global community have a role and responsibility to call out international terrorism, especially of a cross-border nature," external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in response to the comments regarding J&K by the foreign ministers of Germany and Pakistan.

"The Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has borne the brunt of such a terrorist campaign for decades. This continues till now...," he said.

"The UN Security Council and FATF [Financial Action Task Force] are still pursuing Pakistan-based terrorists involved in the horrific 26/11 attacks," Bagchi said, referring to the terror attacks carried out in Mumbai by a team of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists from Pakistan. "When states do not recognise such dangers, either because of self-interest or indifference, they undermine the cause of peace, not promote it. They also do grave injustice to the victims of terrorism," he added.

In his opening remarks at the news conference, Bhutto Zardari contended that "grave human rights violations" are being committed in J&K, and this poses a risk to regional peace and stability. He said peace in South Asia won't be possible without the "peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions, in accordance with international law".

Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan continued to raise the Kashmir issue, especially after the events of August 2019 – when India scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir – and that international law should apply everywhere.

"We hope to see the day that the UN plays an appropriate role to bring this long-standing dispute to a conclusion so we can not only have peace within our region, but we can enhance areas of cooperation," he added.

Top News / World+Biz

kashmir crisis / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sarah Karim featuring her wedding collection on the second day. Photo: Courtesy

Bright pastels and multi-colour palettes to dominate next wedding season

5h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Green bonds can help Bangladesh fulfil NDC commitments

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Political parties gear up for info wars ahead of next elections

7h | Panorama
Nobel prize money over the years

Nobel prize money over the years

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Why watching horror movies is good for mental health?

4h | Videos
What happens to old airplanes when they retire?

What happens to old airplanes when they retire?

3h | Videos
Which one is the real 'Matrivandar' sweets shop in Cumilla?

Which one is the real 'Matrivandar' sweets shop in Cumilla?

17h | Videos
Local furniture market now worth Tk30,000 cr

Local furniture market now worth Tk30,000 cr

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

3
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

4
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

5
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO

6
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan International Airlines withdraws objectionable memo on cabin crew’s dress code