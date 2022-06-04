At least 10 people killed in India factory explosion

South Asia

Reuters
04 June, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2022, 08:49 pm

Related News

At least 10 people killed in India factory explosion

Reuters
04 June, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2022, 08:49 pm
Multiple fire tenders present at spot in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, where a huge explosion happened earlier today.(HT Photo)
Multiple fire tenders present at spot in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, where a huge explosion happened earlier today.(HT Photo)

At least 10 people were killed and 22 injured in a chemicals explosion at an electronics factory in northern India's Hapur district on Saturday, a police official said.

The accident happened at an industrial facility in Dhaulana, about 60 km (37 miles) from the capital, New Delhi, police spokesman Surendra Singh said.

"The firm was registered to manufacture electronic equipments and what chemicals were being used is now being investigated," Singh said.

Industrial accidents are common in India and often blamed on people flouting safety norms, as well as lax inspection by government officials.

World+Biz

India / India blast

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Malkoha with nesting material. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green-billed Malkoha: An odd cuckoo that cuckolds no one 

10h | Panorama
Heard about cosmetics and foods made from seaweed? Zahanara Green Agro is already producing them in Bangladesh

Heard about cosmetics and foods made from seaweed? Zahanara Green Agro is already producing them in Bangladesh

12h | Panorama
DeLorean Alpha5 revealed as a four-seat electric Coupe

DeLorean Alpha5 revealed as a four-seat electric Coupe

11h | Wheels
How automakers upcycle waste into car parts

How automakers upcycle waste into car parts

11h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Extraordinary taste of ordinary food

Extraordinary taste of ordinary food

58m | Videos
Bollywood celebrities with expensive cars

Bollywood celebrities with expensive cars

4h | Videos
Ineffective CETP releasing untreated liquid waste leads rivers to death

Ineffective CETP releasing untreated liquid waste leads rivers to death

4h | Videos
Learn to say no in life

Learn to say no in life

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

3
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

4
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%