Karnataka Exit Poll Result 2023: 2 surveys give Congress win but BJP close

10 May, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 09:54 pm

Karnataka Exit Poll Result 2023: 2 surveys give Congress win but BJP close

With voting for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections over, several pollsters have declared their predictions based on post-poll surveys. Pollsters like Axis My India, Today's Chanakya, Jan Ki Baat, P-MARQ, and Matrize have released their exit poll results via television news channels, predicting the fate of BJP, Congress, JD(S) and other political parties in the state of Karnataka.

These surveys, conducted shortly after voting concludes, capture the pulse of the electorate and offer valuable insights into the performance of political parties and potential trends. By analyzing voter preferences and patterns, exit polls serve as an initial indicator of which party or alliance may secure a majority in the Karnataka Assembly, setting the stage for a deeper understanding of the state's political trajectory ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

News24-Today's Chanakya has projected Congress's victory in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections with 120 seats while the BJP is likely to win 92 seats. JDS is likely to get restricted 12 seats. Projected seat share: BJP: 92, Congress: 120, JDS: 12, Others: 00.

India Today-Axis My India exit polls projects Congress leading the race in Karnataka. Projected vote share: BJP - 35%, Congress - 43%, JD(S) - 16%; Projected seat share: Congress: 122-140, BJP: 62-80, JD(S): 20-25.

According to the latest figures available, the turnout stood at 66.46 per cent. The EC said the final figures will be known by Thursday.

 

