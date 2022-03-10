Indian capital's anti-corruption party gets election boost to take on Modi

South Asia

Reuters
10 March, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 02:50 pm

Related News

Indian capital's anti-corruption party gets election boost to take on Modi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, was leading in 91 out of 117 seats in the northern state and looked set to beat the state's incumbent Congress party, the BJP and a regional party by a wide margin, according to Election Commission data

Reuters
10 March, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 02:50 pm
Arvind Kejriwal, chief of Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP), addresses his supporters after taking the oath as the new chief minister of Delhi during a swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi 14 February 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Arvind Kejriwal, chief of Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP), addresses his supporters after taking the oath as the new chief minister of Delhi during a swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi 14 February 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

An upstart political party that rules India's capital has swept an election in Punjab state, a Thursday vote-count showed, bolstering its hopes of becoming the main challenger to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, was leading in 91 out of 117 seats in the northern state and looked set to beat the state's incumbent Congress party, the BJP and a regional party by a wide margin, according to Election Commission data.

"Now there will be a national alternative to the BJP and Congress," the party's spokesman, Saurabh Bharadwaj, told Reuters.

The party - its name in Hindi means "common man" - emerged in 2012 out of an anti-corruption movement and soon went on to win power in the capital, home to 20 million people.

Its appeal stems from Kejriwal's reputation as a incorruptible leader with a track record of delivering public services, analysts say.

"He's got a super clean image and he is seen as having done a very good job in Delhi," Neelanjan Sircar, a senior fellow at the Centre for Policy Research think-tank, said of the 53-year-old former bureaucrat.

Modi and his party are looking strong in the run-up to India's next general election, due by 2024. The BJP has deep pockets, formidable electoral machinery and its Hindu nationalist agenda is a proven vote-winner.

Opposition to Modi has failed to coalesce around the Congress party, which ruled India for decades but has been unable to stem a slide in its popularity over recent years.

That raises the possibility that the AAP could grow and breathe new life into an anti-Modi bloc, said Sircar.

"Over time, it's hard not to see Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party emerge as a serious opposition," he said.

'DELHI MODEL'

The AAP would now focus on building support in the northern states of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, and the western state of Gujarat, Modi's home state, to show voters the BJP was not their only choice, said Bharadwaj.

"In national politics, the BJP survives on the fact that there is no national alternative - the only alternative that is suggested is Congress, which is a weak alternative," he said.

Aman Arora, a lawmaker in Punjab who was inspired by Kejriwal to join the party in 2016, said voters in the breadbasket state of more than 27 million people had been won over by the AAP's performance in Delhi and the party had to build on that.

"Our biggest strength and driving force is the governance model of the last five years in Delhi," said Arora, pointing especially to improvements in education and health that the AAP has show-cased as the "Delhi model".

Bharadwaj acknowledged that taking on the BJP was a big challenge but he said he had faith his party could use Punjab to show the rest of India just what it could do.

"We cannot compete with the BJP in terms of resources," he said.

"But when we start performing in Punjab, there will be many reasons for people to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party."

Top News / World+Biz

India / election / Modi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Switching jobs? Ask yourself these questions first

58m | Pursuit
Human capital might be your most reliable source of retirement income. Photo: Justin Sullivan

Retiring is not necessarily the same as not working

4h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to effectively find jobs through social media

5h | Pursuit
Photo: Bloomberg

Iron curtain comes down on energy

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Salman Khan's surprise on Women's Day

Salman Khan's surprise on Women's Day

19h | Videos
Shakib Al Hasan rested till 30 April

Shakib Al Hasan rested till 30 April

19h | Videos
Mbappe in PSG squad despite a knock

Mbappe in PSG squad despite a knock

19h | Videos
Ukraine no longer wants to join NATO

Ukraine no longer wants to join NATO

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market