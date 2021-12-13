Better.com CEO taking time off with immediate effect- Vice

South Asia

Reuters
13 December, 2021, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 03:02 pm

Related News

Better.com CEO taking time off with immediate effect- Vice

Better.com's board has also engaged an independent third party firm to do a leadership and cultural assessment

Reuters
13 December, 2021, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 03:02 pm
Photo: TechCrunch
Photo: TechCrunch

Better.com Chief Executive Officer Vishal Garg is taking time off with immediate effect, Vice reported on Friday, citing an email from the digital mortgage company's board.

Garg apologized earlier this week for his manner of handling layoffs at the mortgage company after a video of him firing 900 people via a Zoom call went viral on social media.

Chief Financial Officer Kevin Ryan will be managing the day-to-day decisions of the company and will be reporting to the board, Vice reported, citing the email.

Better.com's board has also engaged an independent third party firm to do a leadership and cultural assessment, according to the report.

Mortgage company CEO fires 900 employees on Zoom call

Better.com did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Garg, who has come under fire following his actions at the SoftBank-backed company, said earlier this week he had "blundered the execution" of communicating the layoffs.

The CEO had cited the market, performance and productivity as reasons behind the decision to lay off employees in the United States and India.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York, Better.com offers mortgage and insurance products to homeowners through its online platform.

The company said in May it would go public through a merger with blank-check firm Aurora Acquisition Corp, in a deal that valued it at $7.7 billion. 

Top News / World+Biz

Better.Com / CEO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

18 August, Jakarta. Family and friends mourn at the graveside of a Covid-19 victim at the Rorotan cemetery. Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

How a year full of vaccine promise turned into another Covid-19 nightmare

2h | Panorama
Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

4h | Brands
A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

5h | Brands
Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

6h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

1h | Videos
Knee Pain: Symptoms, Causes, Remedies, Treatment | Health Tips Bangla

Knee Pain: Symptoms, Causes, Remedies, Treatment | Health Tips Bangla

1h | Videos
Saidul Anam Tutul’s Kalbela released in cinema halls

Saidul Anam Tutul’s Kalbela released in cinema halls

1h | Videos
Metrorail test run till Agargaon

Metrorail test run till Agargaon

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 