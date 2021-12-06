Mortgage company CEO fires 900 employees on Zoom call

World+Biz

TBS Report
06 December, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 07:26 pm

Related News

Mortgage company CEO fires 900 employees on Zoom call

Better.com CEO said market efficiency, performance and productivity were the reasons behind the mass lay-off

TBS Report
06 December, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 07:26 pm
Vishal Garg. Picture: Collected
Vishal Garg. Picture: Collected

Mortage company Better.com's CEO Vishal Garg fired 900 of his employees in a Zoom call recently.

The Indian-American CEO said market efficiency, performance and productivity were the reasons behind the mass lay-off, reports the CNN.

"This isn't news that you're going to want to hear...If you're on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off. Your employment here is terminated effective immediately," Vishal Garg, 43, told employees of the mortgage company during the Zoom call. 

The fired employees made up about 9% of Better.com's workforce. Among those fired were the company's entire diversity, equity and inclusion team. 

One worker filmed the call and leaked it on social media, where the CEO has received flak for firing employees right before the holidays. 

Garg said during the three-minute call that the decision to fire 900 employees was a "challenging" one.

"This is the second time in my career I'm doing this and I do not do not want to do this. The last time I did it, I cried. This time, I hope to be stronger," he said.

"We are laying off about 15% of the company for a number of reasons - the market, efficiency and performances and productivity."

A Better.com spokesman later corrected the 15% figure, saying the actual number was closer to 9%. 

Offbeat / Top News

CEO / Zoom / firing / Better.Com

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google smartwatch is expected to have a round screen with no bezels and offer basic fitness tracking features. Photo: Hindustan Times

Leaked! Google smartwatch codenamed ‘Rohan’ launching soon; what we know so far

6h | Tech
Photo: Collected

Six productivity apps to make life easier

8h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

8h | Panorama
Selim H Rahman, Chairman of the Bangladesh Furniture Industries Owners Association and the Managing Director of Hatil. Photo: Courtesy. 

Our furniture industry needs a seat at the table: Hatil MD

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Monkey festival returns to Thailand

Monkey festival returns to Thailand

4h | Videos
Is snoring a sign of bad health?

Is snoring a sign of bad health?

4h | Videos
Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

23h | Videos
Student’s movement will continue for road safety

Student’s movement will continue for road safety

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

3
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

6
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status