4 die in India while chasing 300kmph in BMW

South Asia

TBS Report
17 October, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 11:35 am

Related News

4 die in India while chasing 300kmph in BMW

TBS Report
17 October, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 11:35 am
4 die in India while chasing 300kmph in BMW

Four people died in India as they tried to reach 300kmph speed on their BMW which then crashed at Sultanpur on the Purvanchal Expressway last Friday. They were on Facebook live when the accident occurred.

Dr Anand Prakash, a 35-year-old professor in a private medical college in Bihar's Rohtas, was apparently at the wheel when the BMW hit 230kmph amid the excited chatter of his co-passengers in the background, police said.

One of the friends was heard in the live footage saying the speedometer could next touch 300kmph, at which another jocularly pronounced the death wish that tragically turned into a prophecy moments later, reports The Times of India.

The BMW crashed into a truck and was reduced to pulp. The occupants, including engineer Deepak Kumar, realtor Akhilesh Singh and businessman Mukesh, all died on the spot.

The victims - all from Bihar and in their mid-30s - were on their way to Delhi.

Sultanpur SP Somen Barma said all aspects related to the accident were being probed and a team had been formed to trace the absconding container driver, who has been charged with causing death by negligence pending a technical inquiry into the crash.

"A technical inspection of the BMW and the container truck will be done with assistance from the forensic state laboratory," the officer said.

Anand Prakash's uncle AK Singh told TOI his nephew bought the BMW from the owner of a private educational institution in Delhi.

road accident / Accident / BMW

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

To be a driving instructor, one needs an instructor’s licence for which s/he needs a professional heavy transport driving licence. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Does your driving instructor have a licence?

45m | Panorama
Will Shashi Tharoor be under the tutelage of the Gandhis if he wins the presidency by chance? Photo: Reuters

Is Congress equipped for a Party President like Shashi Tharoor?

1h | Thoughts
Ben Bernanke. Sketch: TBS

How a financial crisis can turn into a Great Depression

3h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Bariq's shimmering accessories will make heads turn

22h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

14h | Videos
Marc Reboud’s exhibition Bangladesh 71 begins

Marc Reboud’s exhibition Bangladesh 71 begins

14h | Videos
How search engines can grow your business

How search engines can grow your business

16h | Videos
All Akij products under one roof

All Akij products under one roof

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

4
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

5
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

6
Mohammad Shamsudduha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

The miracle in the Delta: Bangladeshi scientist who discovered Bengal Water Machine