4 die in India while chasing 300kmph in BMW

Four people died in India as they tried to reach 300kmph speed on their BMW which then crashed at Sultanpur on the Purvanchal Expressway last Friday. They were on Facebook live when the accident occurred.

Dr Anand Prakash, a 35-year-old professor in a private medical college in Bihar's Rohtas, was apparently at the wheel when the BMW hit 230kmph amid the excited chatter of his co-passengers in the background, police said.

One of the friends was heard in the live footage saying the speedometer could next touch 300kmph, at which another jocularly pronounced the death wish that tragically turned into a prophecy moments later, reports The Times of India.

The BMW crashed into a truck and was reduced to pulp. The occupants, including engineer Deepak Kumar, realtor Akhilesh Singh and businessman Mukesh, all died on the spot.

The victims - all from Bihar and in their mid-30s - were on their way to Delhi.

Sultanpur SP Somen Barma said all aspects related to the accident were being probed and a team had been formed to trace the absconding container driver, who has been charged with causing death by negligence pending a technical inquiry into the crash.

"A technical inspection of the BMW and the container truck will be done with assistance from the forensic state laboratory," the officer said.

Anand Prakash's uncle AK Singh told TOI his nephew bought the BMW from the owner of a private educational institution in Delhi.