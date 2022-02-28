Kyiv emerges from weekend-long curfew

A family fleeing from Ukraine arrives at Nyugati station, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Budapest, Hungary, February 27, 2022. REUTERS/Marton Monus

Residents of Kyiv were free to leave the underground shelters they have been staying in, as the weekend-long curfew got lifted on Monday (28 February).

Grocery stores will be allowed to open and public transport will start running, although subway trains will run much less often than usual, reports the BBC.

The weekend saw repeated blasts, those appeared to be mostly contained on the outskirts of central Kyiv.

A feared onslaught of Russian missiles on the city centre did not materialise, and the capital remains in Ukraine's hands.

In a phone call with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday (27 February) evening, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he believes the next 24 hours will be a crucial period for Ukraine as fighting continues across the country.

Kyiv officials have warned the war is far from over, as street fighting continues in almost every district of the city.

State officials say that those in Kyiv will wake up to see a cityscape that is vastly different from what they are used to.

"When you leave the city after 8am, you will see fortifications, anti-tank hedgehogs and other fortifications that have appeared on the streets of Kyiv," the Kyiv City State Administration said.

The curfew will kick in again at 10pm and last till 7am tomorrow.

Residents have been advised not to leave their homes and shelters in the daytime unless absolutely necessary.

Blasts were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and in the major city of Kharkiv on Monday morning, Ukraine's State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection said.

Kyiv had been quiet for a few hours prior to that, it said in a brief statement on the Telegram messaging app.

In a separate statement, the agency said a residential building in the city of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine was on fire after being struck by a missile.

Another northern Ukrainian city, Zhytomyr, was hit by missiles overnight, Ukrainian Ground Forces command said on Facebook.