The next 24 hours crucial for Ukraine: Zelenskiy

TBS Report
28 February, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 08:42 am

The next 24 hours crucial for Ukraine: Zelenskiy

UK PM Johnson said England would do all it can to make sure defensive aid from the UK and its allies reaches Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy makes a statement in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 25, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy makes a statement in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 25, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

In a phone call with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday (27 February) evening, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he believes the next 24 hours will be a crucial period for Ukraine as fighting continues across the country.

During the call, Johnson praised Zelenskiy's leadership since Russia's invasion, according to a UK government spokesperson, reports the BBC. 

Johnson added the UK would do all it can to make sure defensive aid from the UK and its allies reaches Ukraine.

 

