The next 24 hours crucial for Ukraine: Zelenskiy

In a phone call with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday (27 February) evening, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he believes the next 24 hours will be a crucial period for Ukraine as fighting continues across the country.

During the call, Johnson praised Zelenskiy's leadership since Russia's invasion, according to a UK government spokesperson, reports the BBC.

Johnson added the UK would do all it can to make sure defensive aid from the UK and its allies reaches Ukraine.