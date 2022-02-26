Russian armed forces destroy 821 Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities: Russian Defense Ministry
The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 821 military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, Interfax reported citing Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov on Saturday.
"Among them, there are the following facilities: 14 military airfields, 19 command posts and control nodes, 24 S-300 and Osa air defense anti-aircraft missile systems, 48 radar systems. As many as seven combat aircraft, seven helicopters, and nine unmanned aerial vehicles were downed," Konashenkov said.