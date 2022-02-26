Russian armed forces destroy 821 Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities: Russian Defense Ministry

TBS Report
26 February, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 04:16 pm

"Among them, there are the following facilities: 14 military airfields, 19 command posts and control nodes, 24 S-300 and Osa air defense anti-aircraft missile systems, 48 radar systems. As many as seven combat aircraft, seven helicopters, and nine unmanned aerial vehicles were downed,"

A Ukrainian firefighter walks between at fragments of a downed aircraft seen in in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. It was unclear what aicraft crashed and what brought it down amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine Russia is pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides. Photo: AP
A Ukrainian firefighter walks between at fragments of a downed aircraft seen in in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. It was unclear what aicraft crashed and what brought it down amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine Russia is pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides. Photo: AP

The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 821 military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, Interfax reported citing Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov on Saturday.

"Among them, there are the following facilities: 14 military airfields, 19 command posts and control nodes, 24 S-300 and Osa air defense anti-aircraft missile systems, 48 radar systems. As many as seven combat aircraft, seven helicopters, and nine unmanned aerial vehicles were downed," Konashenkov said.

