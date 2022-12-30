Russia says it is extremely concerned by Ukrainian missile downed over Belarus

World+Biz

Reuters
30 December, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2022, 07:17 pm

Related News

Russia says it is extremely concerned by Ukrainian missile downed over Belarus

Reuters
30 December, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2022, 07:17 pm
FILE PHOTO: Investigators gather near a fragment of a munition, what Belarus&#039; defence ministry said was part of a Ukrainian S-300 missile downed by Belarusian air defences outside the village of Harbacha in the Grodno region, Belarus, December 29, 2022. Vadzim Yakubionak/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Investigators gather near a fragment of a munition, what Belarus' defence ministry said was part of a Ukrainian S-300 missile downed by Belarusian air defences outside the village of Harbacha in the Grodno region, Belarus, December 29, 2022. Vadzim Yakubionak/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

The Kremlin said on Friday it was extremely concerned about a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile that was shot down after flying into the air space of its close ally Belarus on Thursday.

Belarus' defence ministry said on Thursday its air defence forces had shot down a Ukrainian S-300 surface-to-air missile near the village of Harbacha in the Brest region, some 15 km (9 miles) from the Belarus-Ukraine border.

It happened while Russia was firing dozens of missiles at cities across Ukraine in one of the biggest waves of strikes of the conflict.

"This is an incident that causes extreme concern, not only for us, but for our Belarusian partners," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday in Moscow's first public comment on the incident, which occurred around 10 a.m. (0700 GMT) on Thursday.

The S-300 is a Soviet-era air defence system used by both Russia and Ukraine. In November, an S-300 believed to have strayed after being fired by Ukrainian air defences - also during Russian air raids - landed on the territory of NATO-member Poland, triggering fears of an escalation that were rapidly defused.

Belarus allowed Moscow to use its territory in February as a staging post for Russian troops and equipment at the start of what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

There has also been a growing flurry of Russian and Belarusian military activity in Belarus in recent months.

Peskov on Friday stressed the close military ties between the two countries, saying they were in "constant dialogue and constant coordination".

Minsk has, however, insisted that it is not participating in the conflict in Ukraine, and will not participate unless its own security is threatened by Ukraine or Ukraine's Western allies.

Belarus / Belarus airspace / Belarus border / Russia-Belarus

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Untangling the knots of creditors’ claims has delayed Sri Lanka’s rescue and stalled its recovery Photo: Bloomberg

Why Sri Lanka's suffering may not end soon

6h | Panorama
10 Best Novels by South Asian authors since the 2020 pandemic

10 Best Novels by South Asian authors since the 2020 pandemic

7h | Book Review
Photo: Courtesy

Top 10 places to see in New York City

10h | Explorer
Photo: Courtesy

My tour of the Cinque Terre villages in Italy

10h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Pele - The national treasure of Brazil

Pele - The national treasure of Brazil

35m | TBS SPORTS
Facts about Pele

Facts about Pele

2h | TBS SPORTS
According to nutritionists, precautions should be taken before eating winter vegetables

According to nutritionists, precautions should be taken before eating winter vegetables

1d | TBS Stories
Paintings by folk artist Patua Nazir

Paintings by folk artist Patua Nazir

2h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations