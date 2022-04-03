Russia says it destroyed oil refinery near Odesa

World+Biz

Reuters
03 April, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 02:08 pm

Related News

Russia says it destroyed oil refinery near Odesa

Reuters
03 April, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 02:08 pm
Odesa Oil Refinery. Photo: Collected
Odesa Oil Refinery. Photo: Collected

Russia missiles struck "critical infrastructure", most likely a fuel depot, near Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa in the early hours of Sunday but there were no casualties, officials in the city said.

Odesa, on the Black Sea coast, is a key Black Sea port and the main base for Ukraine's navy. It has been a focus for Russian forces because if it is taken it would allow Moscow to build a land corridor to Transdniestria, a Russian-speaking breakaway province of Moldova which hosts Russian troops.

Russia's defence ministry said missile strikes by its military destroyed an oil refinery and three fuel storage facilities near Odesa on Sunday, adding that the facilities were used by Ukraine to supply its troops near the city of Mykolaiv.

Vladyslav Nazarov, an officer of Ukraine's South Operational Command, said on Telegram: "Russia began with a missile strike. The Odesa region was among the priority targets. The enemy continued its vile practice of strikes against critical infrastructure."

"Smoke is visible in some areas of the city. All relevant systems and structures are working ... No casualties reported."

Vika, a local resident who declined to give her surname, said it was not "a good morning for Odesa".

"We woke up to powerful explosions near our home. There was smoke, the children were in a panic, the windows were blown in ... it was terrifying," she told Reuters.

"'Russian peace', we are completely not happy that it has come and we ask you to leave."

Meanwhile, Greece's Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will land in Odesa on Sunday, leading a humanitarian aid mission into the southern port city of Ukraine, the foreign ministry said.

The humanitarian aid will be handed to the city's municipal authorities.

Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February in what it calls a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" its neighbour. Ukraine rejects that as a baseless pretext for a war of aggression

Ukraine crisis / Odessa / oil refinery

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed. Illustration: TBS

‘There is no need for businessmen to own or run the banks’

3h | Panorama
Curved facades were introduced in every corner of the branch to intensify the feminine aura. Photo: Courtesy

Persona Redefined: A 25th anniversary gift to its customers

6h | Mode
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

6h | Panorama
The collection of Uran keeps the rich traditions of Bangalee clothing heritage alive. Photos: Courtesy

Studio Uran: Ethical, environmental and eclectic fashion

5h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

'Sharmaji Namkin' is full of flavour

'Sharmaji Namkin' is full of flavour

1h | Videos
Photography tips by Abhijit Nandi

Photography tips by Abhijit Nandi

5h | Videos
Landfill by occupying hospital's land

Landfill by occupying hospital's land

5h | Videos
Healthy Iftar Recipes

Healthy Iftar Recipes

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

2
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

3
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

4
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

5
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

6
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers