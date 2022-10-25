Rishi Sunak appointed Britain's PM by King Charles
Rishi Sunak has been appointed Britain's Prime Minister by King Charles III, the palace said in a statement today.
Sunak, 42, became the leader of the Conservatives yesterday after his former boss Boris Johnson called off his comeback bid and rival Penny Mordaunt failed to secure enough backing from Tory MPs.
The Indian-origin Prime Minister is the youngest to hold the UK's top post in 200 years.
Rishi Sunak, said on Tuesday he had been appointed in part to fix the mistakes made by his predecessor Liz Truss and warned the country it faced difficult decisions to overcome a "profound economic crisis".
