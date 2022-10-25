Rishi Sunak appointed Britain's PM by King Charles

New leader of Britain's Conservative Party Rishi Sunak waves outside the party's headquarters in London, Britain, October 24, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Rishi Sunak has been appointed Britain's Prime Minister by King Charles III, the palace said in a statement today.

Sunak, 42, became the leader of the Conservatives yesterday after his former boss Boris Johnson called off his comeback bid and rival Penny Mordaunt failed to secure enough backing from Tory MPs.

King Charles III welcomes Rishi Sunak during an audience at Buckingham Palace, London, where he invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party to become Prime Minister and form a new government. Picture date: Tuesday October 25, 2022. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS

The Indian-origin Prime Minister is the youngest to hold the UK's top post in 200 years.

Rishi Sunak, said on Tuesday he had been appointed in part to fix the mistakes made by his predecessor Liz Truss and warned the country it faced difficult decisions to overcome a "profound economic crisis".

