Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak, Britain's new Indian-origin prime minister has faced multiple controversies during his previous bid to the position in which he lost to Liz Truss. One of them was related to his wife Akshata Murthy who married Rishi Sunak in 2009.

Here are 8 points on Akshata Murthy, Rishi Sunak's wife:

Akshata Murthy met Rishi Sunak while they were studying together at Stanford University.

The 42-year-old is the daughter of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy.

With his wife, Akshata Murthy, Rishi Sunak has a combined fortune of £730 million, Sunday Times 'Rich List' said.

Akshata's individual net worth is reported to be £500million. Read more: Rishi Sunak, UK PM candidate, has net worth of 730 million pounds

The couple owns 'at least four properties', including a £7 million house in Kensington, it has been reported.

Akshata Murthy was at the centre of a controversy when it was revealed that she has non-domicile status in the UK owing to which she can avoid some taxes.

"Akshata Murthy is a citizen of India, the country of her birth and parent's home," her spokesperson had then said.

It is estimated that owing to her non-domicile status Akshata Murthy may be able to save £20million.