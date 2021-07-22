Red, processed meat linked to heart disease, study finds

Eating beef, mutton, lamb and processed meats increases the risk of coronary heart disease later in life, according to a new meta-analysis of research on over 1.4 million people who were followed for 30 years.

The disorder, also known as coronary artery disease, is the leading cause of mortality and disability worldwide. It occurs when fatty cholesterol deposits form plaque on the inner walls of the arteries that carry blood to the heart, reports CNN.

According to a study published Wednesday in the journal Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition, the risk of coronary heart disease increased by 9% for every 50 grams of beef, lamb, or mutton consumed. The risk increased by 18% for every 50 grams of processed meats consumed, such as bacon, ham, or sausage.

The American Cancer Society recommends 85 grams of meat each serving, which is about the size of a bar of soap or a deck of cards.

"Processed meat appears to be worse for coronary heart disease," study coauthor Anika Knüppel, a nutritional epidemiologist at the University of Oxford's department of population health told CNN.

"This is in line with what has been found for bowel cancer, where processed meat has been shown to be associated with a higher increase in risk than red meat," Knüppel said.

Filets, sirloins, strip, and rib-eye steaks eaten at a steakhouse can weigh between 255 to 340 grams, which means one can easily eat about 142 to 198 grams of beef in a single meal.

So while eating red meat this Eid, be mindful of the amount being consumed.