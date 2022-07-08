Reactions to Shinzo Abe shooting

08 July, 2022, 11:35 am
08 July, 2022

Japan&#039;s outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wave to staff members as they applaud to bid him goodbye at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Files
Japanese former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot on Friday while campaigning in the city of Nara, a government spokesman said. 

Here are reactions:

US SECRETARY OF STATE ANTHONY BLINKEN BEFORE MEETING WITH INDONESIAN FOREIGN MINISTER
"I do have to say before we meet how deeply saddened and deeply concerned we are by the news coming from Japan about the attempt on the life of Prime Minister Abe. We don't know his condition, we do know he's been shot and our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family, with the people of Japan. This is a very, very sad moment and we're waiting news from Japan."

Former Japan PM Abe unconscious after shooting; man in custody

US AMBASSADOR TO JAPAN RAHM EMANUEL IN A STATEMENT:

"Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the United States."

"The US government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, and the people of Japan."

AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER ANTHONY ALBANESE IN TWEET
"Shocking news from Japan that former PM Shinzo Abe has been shot - our thoughts are with his family and the people of Japan at this time."

Japan's Shinzo Abe sought to revive economy, fulfil conservative agenda

INDONESIAN FOREIGN MINISTER RETNO MARSUDI
Teuku Faizasyah, Indonesia's foreign ministry spokesman on behalf of Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, said in a statement:

"The minister has expressed her sympathies in the name of G20 foreign ministers to the Japanese foreign minister."

TAIWANESE PRESIDENT TSAI ING-WEN IN FACEBOOK POST
"I believe everyone is as surprised and sad as I am. Taiwan and Japan are both democratic countries with rule of law. On behalf of my government, I would like to severely condemn violent and illegal acts.

"Former Prime Minister Abe is not only a good friend of mine, but also a staunch friend of Taiwan's. He has supported Taiwan for many years and spared no effort to promote the progress of Taiwan-Japan relations."

FORMER OLYMPICS MINISTER YOSHITAKA SAKURADA, ARRIVING AT LDP HEADQUARTERS
"I can't believe that something like this could happen in the 21st century. There's still Russia, that was beyond expectations as well, but I can't believe something like this could happen in Japan."

