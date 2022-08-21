Japan PM Kishida infected with Covid, recuperating

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
21 August, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 03:31 pm

Related News

Japan PM Kishida infected with Covid, recuperating

Reuters
21 August, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 03:31 pm
Japan&#039;s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a memorial service marking the 77th anniversary of Japan&#039;s surrender in World War II at the Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo, Japan August 15, 2022. Yuichi Yamazaki/Pool via REUTERS
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a memorial service marking the 77th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II at the Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo, Japan August 15, 2022. Yuichi Yamazaki/Pool via REUTERS

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been infected with Covid-19 and is recuperating at his official residence, his office said on Sunday.

Kishida, just returned from a week-long vacation, was due to restart work on Monday.

He developed a cough and fever on Saturday, and took a PCR test on Sunday morning, which confirmed the positive result in the afternoon, a Cabinet spokesperson said.

Japan has endured a record resurgence in coronavirus infections, hitting businesses in the world's third-biggest economy, although deaths remain relatively low and the disruptions have been milder than in some other advanced economies.

World+Biz

Japan / Japan PM / Fumio Kishida

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Plastic waste poses a serious threat to the environment as well as to the society, and overtime, its use has increased drastically. Photo: TBS

Unilever, UNDP and NCC join hands to handle the problem of plastic waste in Narayanganj 

5h | Panorama
Mad'ouk: When in doubt, wear black

Mad'ouk: When in doubt, wear black

7h | Mode
Representational photo. Picture: Collected

Double cleansing based on skin type

6h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

WB is betting our regional trade can go up 93% by improving connectivity. But is infrastructure really the main problem?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Students in Cumilla learning martial arts for self-defense

Students in Cumilla learning martial arts for self-defense

1h | Videos
21 August: Where are the key perpetrators now

21 August: Where are the key perpetrators now

5h | Videos
Reactions to the 21 August grenade attack

Reactions to the 21 August grenade attack

5h | Videos
Love for dogs and cats turns Prosenjit into a young entrepreneur

Love for dogs and cats turns Prosenjit into a young entrepreneur

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings