Queen Elizabeth resumes hosting virtual engagements after contracting COVID-19

Britain's Queen Elizabeth appears via videolink from Windsor Castle, where she is in residence, during a virtual audience to receive the Ambassador of Andorra, Carles Jordana Madero and Soraia Maria Valls Pinilla at Buckingham Palace, London, Britain March 1, 2022. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

Queen Elizabeth has returned to work.

The 95-year-old monarch cancelled a number of virtual engagements last week after testing positive for Covid-19 but on Tuesday (01.03.22), she carried out to video meetings with foreign ambassadors.

The British monarch, 95, has been fully vaccinated against coronavirus and was previously said to have been suffering mild cold-like symptoms. Despite cancelling some events she continued with light duties after testing positive.

On Tuesday the palace said she spoke with incoming ambassadors from Andorra and Chad. Last week she spoke to Prime Minister Boris Johnson by telephone.

Buckingham Palace has said it would not give a running commentary on the condition of Elizabeth, who last month celebrated her 70th anniversary of becoming queen.