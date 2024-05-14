King Charles hands military title to son William in rare joint appearance

Europe

Reuters
14 May, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 11:54 am

Related News

King Charles hands military title to son William in rare joint appearance

William, 41, had also taken a break from official duties for several weeks in March and April this year, choosing to spend time with and care for his wife after she revealed she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy for cancer

Reuters
14 May, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 11:54 am
Britain&#039;s King Charles III poses with service personnel after he officially handed over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to Prince William, Prince of Wales, in front of a helicopter at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, Britain May 13, 2024. Kin Cheung/Pool via REUTERS
Britain's King Charles III poses with service personnel after he officially handed over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to Prince William, Prince of Wales, in front of a helicopter at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, Britain May 13, 2024. Kin Cheung/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's King Charles handed over a senior military role to his son Prince William at a ceremony on Monday, marking a rare joint appearance for the pair as the king steps up his return to public duties after his cancer diagnosis.

Charles presented William with the title of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps, a position the 75-year-old monarch held for 32 years, in front of an Apache helicopter, and watched by service personnel at the Army Flying Museum in southern England.

"He's a very good pilot indeed," Charles said of his son, a former helicopter search and rescue pilot for Britain's Royal Air Force.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The visit was Charles' latest engagement since he returned to work at the end of April, almost three months after Buckingham Palace announced he was being treated for an unspecified type of cancer.

William, 41, had also taken a break from official duties for several weeks in March and April this year, choosing to spend time with and care for his wife after she revealed she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy for cancer.

He said on Friday she was "doing well".

At the handover ceremony, Charles said he was saying goodbye with "sadness" but the Army Air Corps would go from "strength to strength" under his son.

"Look after yourselves and I can't tell you how proud it has made me to have been involved with you all this time," Charles said.

The title transfer was announced last August after Charles' accession to the throne. William spent time with the Corps, viewing training, equipment and hearing from soldiers later on Monday.

World+Biz

British Royal Family / Military / King Charles

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

2h | Panorama
The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

1d | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

1d | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

The popularity of friendship marriage is increasing in Japan

The popularity of friendship marriage is increasing in Japan

10m | Videos
What is ROBUST AI?

What is ROBUST AI?

1h | Videos
Hybrid bitter gourd farming increases in Mymensingh region

Hybrid bitter gourd farming increases in Mymensingh region

2h | Videos
Banks' profits swell on interest, T-bond income

Banks' profits swell on interest, T-bond income

3h | Videos