Putin tells Finland that swapping neutrality for NATO is a mistake

World+Biz

Reuters
14 May, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2022, 06:46 pm

Related News

Putin tells Finland that swapping neutrality for NATO is a mistake

Reuters
14 May, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2022, 06:46 pm
Finland&#039;s President Sauli Niinisto speaks during a news conference after the NATO Summit, at the official Presidential residence Mantyniemi, in Helsinki, Finland, February 25, 2022. Picture taken February 25, 2022. Seppo Samuli/Lehtikuva/via REUTERS
Finland's President Sauli Niinisto speaks during a news conference after the NATO Summit, at the official Presidential residence Mantyniemi, in Helsinki, Finland, February 25, 2022. Picture taken February 25, 2022. Seppo Samuli/Lehtikuva/via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto on Saturday that ditching neutrality and joining NATO would be a mistake that could damage relations between their two countries, the Kremlin said.

The two countries said their presidents spoke by phone two days after Finland declared its intention to join the Western alliance. Moscow has described that as a security threat that will require it to respond, but has not specified how.

Niinisto's office said he told Putin "how fundamentally the Russian demands in late 2021 aiming at preventing countries from joining NATO and Russia's massive invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 have altered the security environment of Finland".

He said Finland wanted to handle relations with its Russian neighbour in a "correct and professional manner".

The Kremlin said: "Vladimir Putin stressed that abandoning the traditional policy of military neutrality would be a mistake, since there are no threats to Finland's security. Such a change in the country's foreign policy may have a negative impact on Russian-Finnish relations."

Moscow described the call as a "frank exchange of views", normally a diplomatic euphemism for a difficult conversation.

Niinisto said: "The conversation was direct and straightforward and it was conducted without aggravations. Avoiding tensions was considered important."

Finland's membership bid is expected to be followed by a similar move from Sweden, confronting Putin with exactly what he said he wanted to avoid when he launched his invasion of Ukraine on 24 Feb: a further expansion of NATO to Russia's borders.

Top News

Finland / Finland NATO bid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Free skies and open playgrounds, that&#039;s what our children need. Photo: Md. Enamul Kabir

No place to play

7h | In Focus
Barbet sings undercover

Blue-throated Barbets: Unsung singers of village groves

8h | Panorama
The medicinal plants garden in the Government Unani and Ayurvedic Medical College. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Alternative medical care still has its place. Here is why

10h | Panorama
Volkswagen to revive International Scout

Volkswagen to revive International Scout

9h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Giant black hole marked in Earth's galaxy

Giant black hole marked in Earth's galaxy

8m | Videos
What will happen in the wheat market?

What will happen in the wheat market?

13m | Videos
Ambassador M Riaz Hamidullah sheds light on Bangladesh-Netherlands ties

Ambassador M Riaz Hamidullah sheds light on Bangladesh-Netherlands ties

7h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Reasons why duty-free access did not jack up exports to China

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

4
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

5
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

6
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert