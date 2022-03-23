Putin says Russia will switch gas sales to roubles for 'unfriendly' countries

World+Biz

Reuters
23 March, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2022, 08:28 pm

Related News

Putin says Russia will switch gas sales to roubles for 'unfriendly' countries

European countries' dependence on Russian gas and other exports has been thrown into the spotlight since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on 24 February

Reuters
23 March, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2022, 08:28 pm
A picture illustration shows rolled Russian rouble banknotes on a table in Warsaw, Poland, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A picture illustration shows rolled Russian rouble banknotes on a table in Warsaw, Poland, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Russia plans to switch its gas sales to "unfriendly" countries to roubles, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, responding to a freeze on Russia's assets by foreign nations over events in Ukraine that he said had destroyed Moscow's trust.

European countries' dependence on Russian gas and other exports has been thrown into the spotlight since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on 24 February in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

"Russia will continue, of course, to supply natural gas in accordance with volumes and prices ... fixed in previously concluded contracts," Putin said at a televised meeting with top government ministers.

"The changes will only affect the currency of payment, which will be changed to Russian roubles," he said.

Putin said the government and central bank had one week to come up with a solution on how to move these operations to the Russian currency and that gas giant Gazprom would be ordered to make the corresponding changes to gas contracts.

According to Gazprom, 58% of its sales of natural gas to Europe and other countries as of 27 Jan. were settled in euros. US dollars accounted for about 39% of gross sales and sterling around 3%.

Russian gas accounts for some 40% of Europe's total gas consumption.

"An understandable and transparent procedure of making payments should be created for (all foreign buyers), including acquiring Russian roubles on our domestic currency market," Putin said.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance to Russia's actions and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.

Russia has drawn up a list of "unfriendly" countries, which corresponds to those that imposed sanctions. Among other things, deals with companies and individuals from those countries have to be approved by a government commission.

The list of countries includes the United States, European Union member states, Britain, Japan, Canada, Norway, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland and Ukraine.

Top News / Global Economy

Russia sanction / Russia Gas / roubles

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Russian tactical nuclear missiles are lining up the Ukrainian borders. Photo: Bloomberg

Putin’s war is a death blow to nuclear nonproliferation

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

‘People who have already made big investments should be turned into brand ambassadors’

11h | Interviews
The tip culture in Dhaka is changing due to restaurants’ service charges and tip-boxes. Photo credit: Noor-A-Alam

Tips: Paying for good service or sharing the server’s salary?

12h | Panorama
Why has the Ukrainian resistance been so successful? Surely some of it comes down to the charisma and effective leadership of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Bloomberg

The Great Man theory of current events

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No country met WHO air quality standards in 2021

No country met WHO air quality standards in 2021

44m | Videos
World number one Ashleigh Barty quits tennis

World number one Ashleigh Barty quits tennis

44m | Videos
German music collective JISR to perform in Dhaka

German music collective JISR to perform in Dhaka

49m | Videos
Deprived children stage drama at Alliance Fracaise

Deprived children stage drama at Alliance Fracaise

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis

5
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

6
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market