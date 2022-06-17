Priti Patel approves Julian Assange’s extradition to US

17 June, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 03:34 pm

Priti Patel has approved the extradition of WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange to the US.

The case passed to the home secretary last month after the supreme court ruled that there were no legal questions over assurances given by US authorities over how he is likely to be treated, reports The Guardian.

While Patel has given a green light, an expected cross-appeal by Assange's legal team would restart the clock on a renewed legal battle in the courts.

It is likely to focus on grounds such as the right to freedom of expression and whether the extradition request is politically motivated. Patel had been considering whether the US extradition request met remaining legal tests, including a promise not to execute him.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "Under the Extradition Act 2003, the secretary of state must sign an extradition order if there are no grounds to prohibit the order being made.

"Extradition requests are only sent to the home secretary once a judge decides it can proceed after considering various aspects of the case.

"On 17 June, following consideration by both the magistrates court and high court, the extradition of Mr Julian Assange to the US was ordered. Mr Assange retains the normal 14-day right to appeal.

"In this case, the UK courts have not found that it would be oppressive, unjust or an abuse of process to extradite Mr Assange.

"Nor have they found that extradition would be incompatible with his human rights, including his right to a fair trial and to freedom of expression, and that whilst in the US he will be treated appropriately, including in relation to his health."

 

Julian Assange

