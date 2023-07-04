With pledges to battle terrorism, New Delhi Declaration adopted at SCO Summit

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
04 July, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 10:07 pm

Related News

With pledges to battle terrorism, New Delhi Declaration adopted at SCO Summit

The SCO member nations on Tuesday adopted the New Delhi Declaration, announced India Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra

Hindustan Times
04 July, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 10:07 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member nations on Tuesday adopted the New Delhi Declaration, announced India Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra after the virtual Summit hosted by India. According to Kwatra, the nations and issued two thematic joint statements – one on cooperation in countering the radicalisation leading to separatism, extremism and terrorism and the second one on cooperation in the field of digital transformation.

What is the New Delhi Declaration?

The Indian government coined the New Delhi Declaration and proposed at the SCO Summit, aiming to fight against terrorism.

The Declaration also proposes four other joint statements on de-radicalisation, sustainable lifestyle to tackle climate change, production of millets and digital transformation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin during his address at the SCO Summit underlined the need for counter-terrorism, and supported the New Delhi Declaration. "Russia supports the New Delhi declaration which gives a consolidated approach to international issues. We will continue to strengthen ties with SCO member states," he said.

During his virtual address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said "some countries use cross-border terrorism and give safe haven to terrorists" – without naming any country, He also urged the SCO countries to condemn it.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif warned against the use of terrorism as a 'bat for diplomatic point-swearing', and spoke about terrorism as a 'hydra-headed monster' to be fought with 'full conviction' irrespective of its source.

Disclaimer: The original headline has been modified

Top News / South Asia

New Delhi Declaration / SCO Summit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Touseful Islam

Dug-up roads and a divide too deep

7h | Thoughts
Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury. Illustration: TBS

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury: Discovering fishing gear as major plastic pollutant and ways to upcycle it

14h | Panorama
Photo: Masum Billah

The school with no name: A ray of hope on a lonely char

14h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Bathtub shopping in Dhaka: 5 trendy options to consider

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

3h | TBS SPORTS
Why Jenin a focal point of conflict?

Why Jenin a focal point of conflict?

6h | TBS World
French riot at ease

French riot at ease

11h | TBS World
How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

4
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

5
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

6
Photo: Collected
Stocks

Why Shahjalal Islami Bank's former chairman sold half stake