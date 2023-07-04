India's Modi urges SCO group to fight terrorism, help Afghanistan

Reuters
04 July, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 02:14 pm

Russia&#039;s President Vladimir Putin (L), India&#039;s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) and China?s President Xi Jinping pose for a picture during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019. Sputnik/Mikhail
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L), India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) and China?s President Xi Jinping pose for a picture during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019. Sputnik/Mikhail

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) should join hands to fight terrorism and not hesitate to condemn countries that support terror.

Modi also urged leaders of the Eurasian political and security grouping to work for the welfare of Afghanistan and provide humanitarian aid to Kabul.

Afghan soil, Modi told the virtual summit of SCO leaders, should not be allowed to be used to destabilise its neighbourhood.

Russia, China and Pakistan are among the other countries attending the meeting.

