'Pet' kangaroo blamed for Australian's death

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
13 September, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 10:16 am

Related News

'Pet' kangaroo blamed for Australian's death

BSS/AFP
13 September, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 10:16 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A wild kangaroo is suspected of killing a 77-year-old man who was keeping it as a pet, Australian police said Tuesday -- reportedly the first fatal roo attack in 86 years.

The man, who has not been identified, was found by a relative on Sunday afternoon with "serious injuries" at a property in the sparsely populated southern town of Redmond in Western Australia, police said.

"It is believed the man had been attacked by the kangaroo earlier in the day," a state police spokesman said.

An ambulance crew raced to the scene, but the man died there.

"At the property there was a kangaroo that was preventing the ambulance crew from accessing the injured man," the police spokesman said.

Police said they had to shoot and kill the animal, as it "was posing an ongoing threat to emergency responders".

The kangaroo was believed to be a wild animal being kept by the man as a pet, police said.

Though the kangaroo species was not identified, the Great Southern region of Western Australia is home to the western grey.

The male western grey can grow up to 2.2 metres (more than seven feet) long and weigh up to 70 kg (154 pounds).

Australian media said the last reported fatal attack by a kangaroo was believed to be in 1936.

In that incident, the Sydney Morning Herald reported that a 38-year-old man, William Cruickshank, had died in hospital in New South Wales, months after being attacked as he tried to rescue two dogs from a large kangaroo.

The attack left him with a broken jaw and extensive head injuries.

Top News

australia / Kangaroo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Senora built 12 water tanks across six points in the union within two weeks in July. Photo: Senora

Senora’s water tanks help Koikhali women overcome period ordeals

2h | Panorama
Cityscape Tower stands tall with the juxtaposition of its modern structure and the lush greenery surrounding it. Photo: Cityscape International Ltd.

Cityscape: A leap towards eco-friendly architecture in Bangladesh

2h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

What's luring Danish companies to Vietnam?

1h | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The state of CAG: 'US report is not entirely true'

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Women sell mountain fruits, vegetables at Madhupur market in Khagrachhari

Women sell mountain fruits, vegetables at Madhupur market in Khagrachhari

1h | Videos
How can the lack of medical education be combatted?

How can the lack of medical education be combatted?

2h | Videos
Massive moon Dubai’s biggest tourist project

Massive moon Dubai’s biggest tourist project

2h | Videos
Surprising facts about Britain's monarchy

Surprising facts about Britain's monarchy

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’