Pair survive days without water in remote Australia outback

World+Biz

TBS report
18 October, 2021, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 08:34 pm

Related News

Pair survive days without water in remote Australia outback

Australian police say it's a "miracle" a pair survived for several days without water after they became lost in the Northern Territory outback

TBS report
18 October, 2021, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 08:34 pm
Mahesh Patrick (right) and Shaun Emitja (left) survived several days without water in the Australian outback. Photo: NT Police
Mahesh Patrick (right) and Shaun Emitja (left) survived several days without water in the Australian outback. Photo: NT Police

Two people have survived days without water in Australia's hot and dusty outback, Australian police said Monday, ending a frenzied five-day air and land rescue effort.

21-year-old Shaun Emitja and 14-year-old Mahesh Patrick were reported missing on Tuesday in the Harts Range area of central Australia, report BBC.

Australian police say it's a "miracle" a pair survived for several days without water after they became lost in the Northern Territory outback.

They were found separately near Alice Springs on Friday and Saturday.

Both were dehydrated and suffering from exhaustion but were otherwise fine, police said.

Their vehicle had become bogged last Monday while on a four-hour drive through a remote area.

Unable to pull the car out, they stayed with the vehicle overnight before leaving the next morning to search for water.

They walked 5km (3.1 miles) to a hill before realising they were going the wrong way, authorities said.

"They thought they were going in a direction that would [take] them adjacent to the Sandover Highway," said Northern Territory police, referencing the single main road that travels north-south through the region.

They were reported missing after failing to return that day to Hermannsburg, an Aboriginal community 120km (75 miles) south-west of Alice Springs.

"We believe that the last time they had water could have been on the Tuesday," Acting Commander Kirsten Engels said.

Police said they then split up for unspecified reasons.

Mahesh walked about 35km on his own, at one point finding a fence which he followed south for two days. He was found on Friday night.

"Miraculously, he was located by community members who reunited him with his community and family," said Acting Cdr Engels.

He then helped a police air search for Mr Emitja, who was found on Saturday night.

"They are extremely lucky to be alive - we all know how harsh it is out there," said Acting Cdr Engels.

Authorities advise people to stay with their cars if they become stranded in the outback - as it offers some shelter and protection from the elements and is a larger target for search helicopters to find.

Top News

Austrilia / Australia's hot and dusty outback

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

1d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

1d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

2d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

5
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025

6
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij