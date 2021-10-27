In summit with SE Asia, Japan champions open seas, Australia defends AUKUS pact

Reuters
27 October, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 04:39 pm

In summit with SE Asia, Japan champions open seas, Australia defends AUKUS pact

Southeast Asia has become a strategic battleground in the rivalry between the United States and China, with Washington and its allies stepping up patrols to challenge Beijing's vast maritime fleet, which it deploys to buttress its claims to sovereignty over most of the South China Sea

Australia&#039;s Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during the virtual ASEAN Australia Summit, hosted by ASEAN Summit Brunei, in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei October 27, 2021. ASEAN SUMMIT 2021 HOST PHOTO/Handout via REUTERS
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during the virtual ASEAN Australia Summit, hosted by ASEAN Summit Brunei, in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei October 27, 2021. ASEAN SUMMIT 2021 HOST PHOTO/Handout via REUTERS

  • Australia eyes Asian comprehensive strategic partnership
  • Japan PM urges Myanmar progress
  • Jokowi fears AUKUS will trigger rivalry
  • Morrison says pact supports regional stability

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday stressed to Southeast Asian leaders his country's strong opposition to challenges to a free and open maritime order, underscoring regional concerns about China's growing military clout.

Kishida took part in a virtual summit with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asian), who earlier discussed concerns about militarisation and confrontation in the South China Sea and called for the conclusion of an Asian-China code of conduct "consistent with international law".

US President Joe Biden will join the virtual East Asia Summit later on Wednesday, with leaders of China, India, Australia, New Zealand, Russia and South Korea, Japan and Asian members.

Southeast Asia has become a strategic battleground in the rivalry between the United States and China, with Washington and its allies stepping up patrols to challenge Beijing's vast maritime fleet, which it deploys to buttress its claims to sovereignty over most of the South China Sea.

An international arbitration tribunal in 2016 invalidated China's claims, which overlap with Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, the Philippines and Brunei.

A trilateral security pact agreed last month between the United States, Britain and Australia, under which Australia will get access to nuclear-powered submarines, has added to fears of an arms race taking shape in Southeast Asia.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday said he was concerned the agreement, known as AUKUS "could spark rivalry in the region", according to his foreign minister, Retno Marsudi.

The Philippines has backed AUKUS but its president, Rodrigo Duterte, on Wednesday said it "must complement and not complicate our working methods for cooperation."

The leaders' remarks were made a meeting between Asian and Australia, whose prime minister, Scott Morrison, proposed a strengthening of relations to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership (CSP), which would make it the first country to agree such a deal with Asian.

Morrison also sought to reassure Asian that AUKUS did not mean a pursuit of nuclear arms and was not a security threat.

"AUKUS adds to our network of partnerships that support regional stability and security," he said.

A day earlier, Asian addressed another burning issue in Southeast Asia, the ongoing crisis in Myanmar following a coup eight months ago. Asian chair Brunei said they reiterated a call for special envoy Erywan Yusof to visit the country as mediator "with full access to all parties concerned".

Myanmar was not represented at the summit, as Asian had snubbed the leader of the coup, Min Aung Hlaing, for his failure to follow an agreed peace process, and the junta refused the bloc's offer to send an alternative representative.

Despite the acrimony of Myanmar's no-show, Asian chair Brunei took a conciliatory tone in its summit statement.

"Myanmar needs both time and political space to deal with its many and complex challenges," it said.

