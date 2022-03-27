Myanmar junta chief vows no talks with opposition "terrorists"

Reuters
27 March, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2022, 12:07 pm

Myanmar&#039;s junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup on February 1, presides an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Myanmar's junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup on February 1, presides an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Myanmar's junta chief on Sunday said the military would not negotiate with "terrorist" opposition forces, vowing to annihilate them during a speech on Armed Forces Day, as opponents of last year's coup vowed they would fight on.

The military, known as the Tatmadaw, celebrated with a parade of troops and weapons in the capital, Naypyitaw, for the second year since overthrowing the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, 2021.

Anti-coup protesters came out on streets in Myanmar on Sunday morning carrying signs saying "uproot the fascist military."

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing in his speech rejected any talks with "terrorist" opposition. A five-point peace plan by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations calls for talks on all sides, but so far has seen little progress.

"I would like to say Tatmadaw will no longer take into account negotiation with the terrorist group and their supporters for killing innocent people ... and will annihilate them into an end," he said.

The junta accuses opposition militants of killing civilians and security forces in its resistance campaign, while activists say the military has killed hundreds in crackdowns since the coup.

